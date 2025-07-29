Every day in India, there are an average of two anti-Christian incidents, according to the United Christian Forum monitoring group.

Sr. Preeti Mary and Sr. Vandana Francis after their detention at Durg railway station in India’s Chhattisgarh state on July 25, 2025. Credit: @TheChronology__/twitter.com.

Most go unnoticed except by human rights watchdogs. But the July 25 arrest of two nuns has become headline news in India and sparked a national political debate.

What’s the background? Why were the nuns arrested? How are Church leaders and politicians reacting? And why has the case caught people’s attention?

The Pillar takes a look.

What’s the background?

Only 2% of India’s roughly 1.4 billion population is Christian. The plight of the Christian minority is therefore rarely considered a burning issue in wider Indian society.

The country’s constitution guarantees freedom of religion. But in practice, Indian Christians must exercise their faith with considerable discretion, given that the country is 80% Hindu and Hindu nationalism is a major cultural force.

The ruling coalition is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which insists that Hindutva, or “Hindu-ness,” is the bedrock of the country’s culture. Alongside the BJP, a constellation of organizations promotes the Hindutva ideology, collectively known as the Sangh Parivar.

The Sangh Parivar includes a militant organization known as Bajrang Dal, which is active in the BJP-ruled central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

What happened?

On July 25, two nuns arrived at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh state from Agra, a city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The nuns, Sr. Vandana Francis and Sr. Preeti Mary, are natives of the southern Indian state of Kerala who belong to the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate, a religious congregation founded by the saintly Syro-Malabar priest Msgr. Joseph Kandathil.

The nuns had traveled to Durg to meet three young women, all aged over 18, who were reportedly due to be employed by the sisters in Agra. The three women were at the station with a young man, who had accompanied them on the journey from their home in Narayanpur to Durg.

The two nuns, the three young women, and the young man were reportedly surrounded at the station by a mob that included members of the Bajrang Dal. The mob accused the nuns of seeking to take the young women away for the purpose of religious conversion.

The young women, who are reportedly members of the Protestant Church of South India rather than Hindus, had parental consent letters. Nevertheless, the Government Railway Police arrested the nuns and the young man, charging them with human trafficking and religious conversion — non-bailable offenses which could lead to up to 10 years imprisonment. The young women were taken to a shelter.

A video circulated on social media showing Bajrang Dal member Jyoti Sharma questioning the young man and the nuns in a threatening tone. At one point, she reportedly told the nuns: “If you don’t want to speak, I will smash your face, I’m warning you.”

A local court remanded the nuns and the young man in custody for 14 days, which expires Aug. 8.

What was the reaction?

On July 27, two days after the incident, the vigilance commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council condemned the arrests, which it attributed to “false and baseless allegations of religious conversion and human trafficking made by members of the Bajrang Dal.”

On July 28, politicians belonging to the United Democratic Front political alliance held a protest outside of the Parliament of India, holding signs reading “Stop attacks on minorities” and “Govt’s silence is violence.”

That same day, India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi denounced the arrests as an example of “mob rule” under the BJP-led government, and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India lamented the incident.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also joined the chorus of condemnation, arguing that the arrests were “not an isolated incident, but part of a broader pattern of undermining religious freedom and harassing minority communities.”

Anger at the arrests was especially prevalent in Kerala, which has the highest number of Christians of any Indian state.

Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a member of the politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for the nuns’ release.

The arrests presented a dilemma for the BJP, which is hoping to achieve a political breakthrough in Kerala by winning the 2026 Legislative Assembly election. To do so, it will likely need the support of Christians, who are generally wary of the party’s Hindutva rhetoric.

Given this delicate political position, the BJP’s Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar sought to distance the party from the Bajrang Dal, arguing that it was an independent organization. He blamed the arrests on a miscommunication, saying there was no evidence the nuns were involved in human trafficking and religious conversion.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, also a BJP member, expressed support for the local police.

He said: “Three daughters of Narayanpur were promised nursing training followed by jobs. A person from Narayanpur handed them over to two nuns at Durg station, who were taking the daughters to Agra. An attempt was being made to convert them by human trafficking by luring them.”

“This is a serious matter related to the safety of women. The investigation is still ongoing in this matter. The case is sub judice, and the law will take its own course.”

What’s different about this case?

The Durg incident is not the first time that Indian nuns have faced arrest over allegations of religious conversion while traveling on the country’s railway network.

In 2021, two nuns and two postulants were detained at Jhansi railway station in Uttar Pradesh. In that incident, too, the nuns’ detention was triggered by accusations from members of the Bajrang Dal.

But in the Jhansi incident, the Government Railway Police swiftly investigated the allegations, concluded they were false, and released the group, reportedly after interventions by senior police officers and Church leaders.

The quick resolution encouraged observers to dismiss the Jhansi incident as an isolated case, rather than part of a pattern of widespread persecution.

But the Durg incident has escalated into a national debate partly because the nuns face prolonged detention, rather than swift release. Another factor is the severity of the charges against them, which could theoretically lead to a decade in jail.

A third cause of escalation is the current highly charged political climate in India. Although the BJP’s Narendra Modi won a third term as prime minister in 2024, he failed to secure an absolute majority. The result has motivated opposition parties to target the BJP’s perceived weaknesses.

With the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly election looming, the opposition is keen to lay blame for the Durg incident on the BJP, arguing that its Christian outreach efforts are hypocritical and insincere.

Catholic leaders, meanwhile, want to resolve the dispute as quickly as possible, without being seen to pick party political sides. But that will be difficult as long as the arrests remain in the headlines.