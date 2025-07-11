The Pillar

Discussion about this post

William Murphy
I recall a comment years ago about assignments for priests who the Bishop dare not put in an ordinary parish. One obvious assignment would be archivist - no access to money or vulnerable people. Except that he has access to all kinds of confidential data. Another extremely sensitive position that no sane person would give to a compromised priest.

This priest has done prison time and no ordinary Catholic would want him on any Catholic payroll. If he can't be laicised, give him bed and rations in a monastery where he spends the rest of his life in penitential prayer.

Mary Pat Campbell
There are options other than laicization.

Rehabilitation of someone does not require a fairly prominent role in a diocese. Bishops once knew ways of dealing with priests who had particular weaknesses -- such as not allowing alcoholic priests to have the keys to where the sacramental wine was kept, say.

For more serious offenses, people used to be shipped off to monasteries, where they could celebrate Masses for the souls in Purgatory. If a priest won't be laicized, that's what they could do with him. There are always lots of souls who need Masses.

That would also be something good to do while waiting for a proper canonical process if they want to consider laicizing.

3 more comments...
