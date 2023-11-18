Ep. 140: Live from Baltimore!

In this live taping of The Pillar Podcast, JD and Ed reflect on changing attitudes at the U.S. bishops’ meeting in Baltimore. Then, several listeners play a game.

-

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is sponsored by the University of Dallas, the premier Catholic liberal arts university in the country.

The University of Dallas is known for its rigorous undergraduate Core Curriculum and robust graduate and professional programs in business, ministry, education and the humanities.

With campuses in Texas and Italy, The University of Dallas is committed to an education that forms students intellectually, socially and spiritually for a life well-lived.

For more information, visit udallas.edu/pillar