Ep. 167: All about the U.S. bishops' meeting

JD and Ed share their takeaways from the U.S. bishops’ spring plenary assembly last week in Louisville, KY.— including a parliamentary disaster, a call for a post-Dallas Charter assessment of clerical sexual abuse, and JD’s hopes for the possibility of introducing the institution of catechists in the nation.

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is sponsored by Sacra: Relics of the Saints, an apostolate established to promote the veneration of sacred relics. Sacra works with religious communities, dioceses, and archives to identify, document, authenticate, and repair relics.

Learn more at sacrarelics.org