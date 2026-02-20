The Pillar

Ep. 249: It is schism
JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Feb 20, 2026

The Society of St. Pius X released a batch of statements this week related to their plans to consecrate new bishops this summer, without a papal mandate.

JD and Ed talk about the documents— specifically one titled ‘Annex II.’

You can read Annex II here: Order and Jurisdiction: The Futility of the Schism Accusation

Discussion about this episode

