Ep. 249: It is schism

The Society of St. Pius X released a batch of statements this week related to their plans to consecrate new bishops this summer, without a papal mandate.

JD and Ed talk about the documents— specifically one titled ‘Annex II.’

You can read Annex II here: Order and Jurisdiction: The Futility of the Schism Accusation

