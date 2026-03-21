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Ep. 253: Live from Chicago!
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Ep. 253: Live from Chicago!

JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Mar 21, 2026

We were going to squirrel away this week’s live recording in Chicago in The Pillar’s secret archives, but it was too good a time not to share.

Learn more about Aid for Women Chicago here: aidforwomen.org/

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Production and photography by Kyle Heimann.

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