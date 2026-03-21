The Pillar PodcastEp. 253: Live from Chicago!1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:06:12-1:06:12Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Ep. 253: Live from Chicago!JD Flynn and Ed. CondonMar 21, 2026ShareTranscriptWe were going to squirrel away this week’s live recording in Chicago in The Pillar’s secret archives, but it was too good a time not to share.Learn more about Aid for Women Chicago here: aidforwomen.org/ShareProduction and photography by Kyle Heimann.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThe Pillar PodcastGreat Catholic Conversation, each week.Great Catholic Conversation, each week.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeEd. CondonJD FlynnRecent EpisodesBonus: Chicago chatMarch 13, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonEp. 252: The last straw in a long storyMarch 13, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonBonus: Ed's quandaryMarch 7, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonEp. 251: What’s next for Bishop Shaleta?March 7, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonBonus: Resounding gongs or clashing cymbalsMarch 3, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonBonus: The BugFebruary 28, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonEp. 250: Reasonable people, and a lack of conclusionsFebruary 27, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. Condon