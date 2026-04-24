Ep. 258: Pope on a plane

JD and Ed talk about Pope Leo XIV’s in-flight press conference this week. Then, JD talks about a new database system being tested in dioceses in Brazil.

This episode is sponsored by the St. Bernard’s School of Theology and Ministry, a Catholic graduate school that seeks to reunite theology, prayer, and sanctity by providing a true formation of mind and heart led by a personal encounter with Christ while studying theology and philosophy in and from the heart of the Church.

You can learn more by visiting stbernards.edu

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Pope Leo XIV speaks to reporters during a papal flight April 21. Credit: Vatican Media.