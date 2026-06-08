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Ep. 264: 'Does it count?' and the rise of the celebrity exorcist
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Ep. 264: 'Does it count?' and the rise of the celebrity exorcist

JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Jun 08, 2026

A wedding sparks a conversation about anticipated Mass. Then, JD and Ed talk about what it actually means to be an exorcist and why a revised Dallas Charter seems to fall short of expectations.

This episode is brought to you by the Benedict XVI Institute’s Reverent Liturgy Project. Offering the practical wisdom of priests who have successfully adopted classically Catholic worship practices to priests who want to embark on the same journey but need a roadmap to get started.

To learn more, visit ReverentLiturgy.org

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