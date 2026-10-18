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Ep. 282: Pope Leo’s cancer, and the last word on Amoris?
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Ep. 282: Pope Leo’s cancer, and the last word on Amoris?

JD Flynn and Ed. Condon

JD and Ed briefly recap their time at last week’s conference for the Canon Law Society of America. They talk about Pope Leo XIV’s lung cancer diagnosis and what it might mean for his pontificate. Then, they talk about Bishop Erik Varden’s essay addressing Amoris Laetitia.

Laetitiae Amor, by Bishop Erik Varden

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Pope Leo XIV, pictured on Sept. 7, 2025. Credit: © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk.

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