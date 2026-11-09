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Organizing a papal visit, with Yago de la Cierva
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Organizing a papal visit, with Yago de la Cierva

Luke Coppen

Luke Coppen is joined by Spanish journalist Yago de la Cierva to talk about his experience planning a papal visit. Cierva was general coordinator of Pope Leo XIV’s trip to Spain in June 2026 and executive director of World Youth Day 2011 in Madrid.

Megaevents of the Catholic Church: Logbook for organizers and communicators

This conversation was recorded in September 2026.

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is brought to you by Sunday School, The Pillar’s bible study podcast. Each week, biblical scholar Scott Powell unpacks the readings you will hear at Sunday Mass.

Find Sunday School wherever you get your podcasts, or by visiting pillarcatholic.com/sunday-school

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Pope Leo greets crowds during his visit to France. Credit: Vatican Media.

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