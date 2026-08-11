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Thomas
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There is a trend among the Gen Z generation (roughly current teenagers up to 28 year olds) to return to the faith their parents often left behind. They are rebelling against the agnosticism of the baby boomers and later generations. They are also more nostalgic towards more orthodox and even traditional Catholicism. That is the reason for the uptick in adult baptisms, while the generation of people in their 30's who have the babies are still stuck with the scourge of lacking interest in religion, which is most likely the reason for the fall in baby baptisms. As well as the very low birth rate.

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