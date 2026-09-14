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Jeanatan C's avatar
Jeanatan C
7h

"a rare Vatican example of getting value for money"

*howls of laughter in the upper galleries*

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Aidan T's avatar
Aidan T
6h

It is to be hoped that having had a taste of reversing Francis’ judgements, his Holiness finds it very moreish.

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