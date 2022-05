Wonder Bread. Credit: Siqbal via Wikimedia.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is barred from receiving the Eucharist in the Archdiocese of San Francisco, according to a May 20 statement from Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone.

This week on The Pillar Podcast, JD and Ed talk about the announcement and what may follow.

