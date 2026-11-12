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Hieronymus's avatar
Hieronymus
1h

"Canon 428. §1 While the see is vacant, no innovation is to be made."

Pretty legendary take by this guy. "“It thus breaks the continuity of diocesan life, and so runs counter to the actual meaning of the prohibition of change in Canon 428 § 1.”

AKA: "See, what it says is actually what the opposite of what it says."

When you approach the guy, he simply winks, puts his finger to his lips and uses the age old sign of recognition....

"There are many chickens in Westphalia."

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Joe Witkowski's avatar
Joe Witkowski
2h

Behold I am Steubenville, and I make all things new. 🕯️

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