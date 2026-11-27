Happy Friday friends,

I hope everyone had a good Thanksgiving. I certainly did, and I am acutely aware I have much to be thankful for.

But heading into the end of the year, I’ve been mulling over something at the heart of what it is we are trying to do here, and where the business of journalism is and is going. I am, frankly, livid. This has been building for a while now. And I have reached some kind of tipping point internally, so I am just going to be unfiltered with you today.

Decline is a choice, and across the media landscape people are absolutely and out-loud choosing decline. In Catholic media, people are out loud and without any apparent sense of shame, owning up to using AI in their operations.

And I want to be clear, this should be a source of shame for any self-respecting journalist. This isn’t some abstract chin-stroking pseudo-philosophical point I am making. This is about real, basic professional standards.

AI is cannibalizing the whole industry. Media companies are openly owning up to using it to proofread and fact-check work, tasking the bots to help “brainstorm” news reporting ideas, and to draft news reports — excuse me, to “create content.”

This saves time and money, of which there is less and less for everyone, while amping up the “content” churned out to be “consumed,” and it is a breakneck race to the bottom.

When they use AI to “fact check” a story, an LLM doesn’t determine if a thing is true, it determines, based on what it can scrape from the internet, if it ought to be true. That’s why you see the well-documented phenomenon of AI “hallucinations” making their way into “news reports.”

If it increasingly feels like you are reading the same story in five different publications, this is why: everyone is working from the same AI-fueled scrape of what’s on the internet, either from official releases and statements or a minority of actual independent reporting (and thinking), and then asking the same AI programs to edit their work, if not write it for them.

The result of this is everyone reading knows less about what is really going on, and understands less well what they think they are reading about. For those of us working in this field, that is the practice of journalism going backwards, and for readers, it is the sum total of available human knowledge and understanding being diminished.

Sure, if you want, you can go with a “well, some of us are grumpy about being subedited by ‘the robot,’ and some of us embrace the future” schtick, which I find about as compelling as Donny and Marie Osmond telling us one of them is a little bit country and the other a little bit rock-n-roll.

But “mill workers made the same complaints in Yorkshire when they invented industrial looms” is the kind of facile framing AI comes up with, if you ask it to. This isn’t about an equally good product being made from a more efficient process. This is the journalistic equivalent of pivoting from rearing grass-fed beef to making Twinkies. Sure, it’s still “food,” loosely defined, if that’s your standard. But it’s not mine.

News gathering is a human act. Reporting the news is a human endeavor. Editing that reporting is a work of human judgment. No part of that process can be replaced by a processor without making it lesser, even if it seems to make it “better.”

On our website, sometimes you might find an unclosed parenthetical comma or a book title in italics instead of quotation marks, even the occasional typo. But that is because real people edit and argue back and forth over most pieces of punctuation, and sometimes mistakes get through. But they are our mistakes, human mistakes, and the product of real work done by real journalists. I can live with that.

What I can’t live with is the idea that “more content” for “less work” and lower quality is an acceptable way to go about our jobs.

We do red-meat reporting. Journalism that makes you smarter and better informed for reading it, because it demands that we constantly get smarter and work harder to produce it. Reporting that has real impact, causes real changes, and brings you real, human expertise.

Real journalism is about truth and understanding, human thought and judgement. Real journalism does not do “content.”

Good journalism makes the world a better place. AI makes journalism worse. This isn’t a blind emotional stance. We have obviously looked at how AI is used in journalism. We’ve run the tests to see for ourselves. What we saw landed us on a clear, simple policy: We don’t use it, at all, in any way, for anything we publish, ever.

You can ask AI to scrape you the most important and interesting Catholic stories of the day from around the world and it will never come up with something half as comprehensive, or one tenth as good as Starting Seven, which is made fresh daily by the best Catholic journalist in the game, Luke Coppen, and goes out to our paying subscribers each morning.

If you think real journalism matters, and matters in the life of the Church, subscribe to The Pillar.

Heck, if someone you know would like some real, organic, red-meat Catholic journalism in their life — no Twinkies — give them a gift subscriptions and let them taste the difference for themselves.

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If you are looking for “a little light content creation” around the theme of Catholic news, that will always be free. And you know why? Because it’s cheap, in every sense.

So, thanks for reading. I know you don’t take real journalism for granted, and I don’t take your support for granted either.

I’ll see you next week.

Ed. Condon

Editor

The Pillar