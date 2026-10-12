On bridges, with Fr. James Martin

JD is joined by Father James Martin to talk about his work with Catholics who identify as gay, his new memoir, and more.

Then, Fr. Martin plays a round of bridges ‘Yes or No?’

This conversation was recorded July 8, 2026.

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Show notes:

Work in Progress: Confessions of a busboy, dishwasher, caddy, usher, factory worker, bank teller, corporate tool, and priest by Father James Martin