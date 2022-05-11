Our 'Roe v. Wade' podcast
The Pillar Podcast: Bonus episode
|0:00
|-1:40:51
In this bonus episode of The Pillar Podcast, JD and Ed talk about politics and the end of Roe v. Wade in America. Then they get in a big spicy fight about canon law.
Spicy—ghost pepper spicy is a better term! 🔥🔥I have to say Ed wins this argument.
