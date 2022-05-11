Our 'Roe v. Wade' podcast

The Pillar Podcast: Bonus episode

Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash

In this bonus episode of The Pillar Podcast, JD and Ed talk about politics and the end of Roe v. Wade in America. Then they get in a big spicy fight about canon law.

This episode of The Pillar Podcast was sponsored by Holy Donors, a new podcast from Petrus Development. For stories of generosity that transforms the world check out Holy Donors at holydonors.com
