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Fr. Brian John Zuelke, O.P.'s avatar
Fr. Brian John Zuelke, O.P.
12m

August 29: Mutua concordia publicly promulgated. September 2: Patriarch calls Synod. I suppose it comes down to whether:

(1) the conditions of MC were properly met at the time of its promulgation, allowing for some grace period within which a group of bishops could decide to take action; or

(2) the conditions met at the time of MC's promulgation could be reversed within a certain grace period before which it would be inappropriate to take action; or,

(3) it is irrelevant for the patriarch to call the Synod together since what the next most senior bishop is calling is an extraordinary session to judge the question of the patriarch's fitness to continue in his position.

My money is on #3, non-exclusive of the other possibilities.

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