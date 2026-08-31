The German Church and the AfD, with Sebastian Ostritsch

Luke is joined by Dr. Sebastian Ostritsch to talk about the development of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, its formal condemnation in 2024 by the German bishops’ conference, and expectations ahead of elections in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt.

German bishops pictured during their Sept. 23-26, 2024, plenary meeting in Fulda. © Deutsche Bischofskonferenz/Marko Orlovic.

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