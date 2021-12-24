The Pillar Podcast Bonus Episode: The Umbers Tapes
In a special Christmas Eve episode, Ed talks to Bishop Richard Umbers of the Archdiocese of Sydney about which Christmas Mass is the worst, the impossible banality of meetings, and the new evangelization.
Fair warning, the first seven and a half minutes are about cricket, so either fast forward, or just deal with it.
