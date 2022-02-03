The Pillar Podcast Bonus Episode: (Priestly) Life in the Big Top
The Pillar Podcast
Father Frank Cancro has the most unusual priestly apostolate you’ve ever heard of: He is America’s official circus priest.
In this bonus episode of The Pillar Podcast, Fr. Cancro talked with JD about his unusual ministry, his unusual background, and the history of clowning around.
