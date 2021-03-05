The Pillar Podcast Ep. 10: Mo Money, Mo Problems

This week, JD and Ed talk about the Archdiocese of Washington’s $2 million dollar budget for the retired Cardinal Wuerl, and a parish making some unusual moves on Chicago’s South Side.

Also - The Pillar Podcast shop is now open for business!

