The Pillar Podcast, Ep. 41: Streetcorner Condon
The Pillar Podcast
|0:00
|-1:12:20
This week, JD and Ed talk about what it means to announce the Gospel, the new Bishop of Crookston, and Vos estis lux mundi after three years.
|0:00
|-1:12:20
This week, JD and Ed talk about what it means to announce the Gospel, the new Bishop of Crookston, and Vos estis lux mundi after three years.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.