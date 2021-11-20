The Pillar Podcast, Ep. 45: Blame JD
The Pillar Podcast
Back from Baltimore, JD and Ed go over the highlights of the USCCB meeting this week, and especially the document on the Eucharist. Did the bishops just do a synodality?
