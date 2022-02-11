The Pillar Podcast Ep. 56: Marriage, baptism, and the Super Bowl
The Pillar Podcast
|0:00
|-1:19:22
JD and Ed talk about marriage, and some common misconceptions. Then they try to wrap their heads around the whole “we baptize you” controversy.
|0:00
|-1:19:22
JD and Ed talk about marriage, and some common misconceptions. Then they try to wrap their heads around the whole “we baptize you” controversy.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.