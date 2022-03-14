The Pillar Podcast Ep. 60: A meaty mini-episode

The Pillar Podcast

Prayitno/wikimedia. CC BY SA 2.0

Ed and JD talk about meat, Lent, canon law, and legal lacunae. You’ll love it.

