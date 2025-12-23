The Pillar

The Pillar TL;DR
The Tuesday Pillar Post - December 23, 2025
The Tuesday Pillar Post - December 23, 2025

Kate Olivera
Dec 23, 2025

Written by JD Flynn and published December 23, 2025.

This Pillar Post is available entirely for free to all readers through a sponsorship from the Institute of Catholic Culture, now enrolling for the free course, The Beauty of Faith.

Show notes:

‘The Word didn’t come with a huge cry, but as an infant’: Norway’s Bishop Varden on the Incarnation

USCCB to consider building sale amid big picture rethink

Convicted IOR directors file human rights complaint over pensions

Charlotte seminary changes prompt objections, ‘Martin fatigue’

Plaintiff drops Knoxville seminarian assault lawsuit, cites health issues

England and Wales see uptick in priestly ordinations

Bishop’s bankruptcy opens new chapter in episcopal liability

