The Pillar
The Pillar TL;DR
The Friday Pillar Post - February 6, 2026
The Friday Pillar Post - February 6, 2026

Ed. Condon
Feb 06, 2026

Written by Ed Condon and published February 6, 2026.

Show notes:

Vatican doctrine chief to hold talks with SSPX leader

Bishops, schism, and the SSPX

ArchNY: Insurance company made fake ‘victims rights’ group

Norbertine brother charged with stealing $2 million from abbey

Netherlands sees rise in new adult Catholics

Venezuelan cardinals urge bishops to speak out

Are last rites unavailable after 9pm at an Irish hospital?

