The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
The Pillar TL;DR
The Tuesday Pillar Post - January 27, 2026
0:00
-14:43

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Pillar

The Tuesday Pillar Post - January 27, 2026

JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Jan 28, 2026
∙ Paid

Written by JD Flynn and published January 27, 2026.

Share

Show notes:

The Altars of St. Mary’s – Part 1

Is Pope Leo bringing back episcopal due process?

For Deaf Catholics, signed Masses foster access – and culture

Abortion after ‘Dobbs,’ by the numbers

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture