The Tuesday Pillar Post - March 10, 2026

Written by JD Flynn and published March 10, 2026.
Show notes:
Leo accepts resignations of Chaldean patriarch and bishop amid corruption scandal
Chaldean bishop pleads ‘not guilty’ as patriarch calls for ‘unity and harmony’
Archbishop Caccia named nuncio to the US
USCCB clarifies after birthright citizenship brief stirs controversy
Why are Swiss bishops doubling down on mandatory psych screening?
Bavarian Benedictines retain local council seats
Cardinal of Tehran evacuates to Rome