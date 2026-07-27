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Kenneth Mackenzie's avatar
Kenneth Mackenzie
1h

I watched some of the lengthy ceremony, at least 3.5 hours, much of it of the more elderly bumping into each other, gently guided by the youngsters. Their reputation in New Zealand, where the new 'Bishop' is returning to, isn't great, some references to over enthusiastic and unauthorised exorcisms. 'Bishop' Pierre Roy has the aura of a too clever by half 14 year old who likes dressing up and fancies becoming 'pope' to the sedevacantist community, he's been talking about setting up an alternative conclave. Hopefully the 3 members of the order who escaped to a new home and church in Aberdeenshire will thrive back in the fold.

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