Bonus: Gratitude and something new

JD’s son gets the Sunday scaries. Then, JD and Ed reflect on The Pillar’s new columns section.
Join JD and Ed in Rome this December for The Pillar Pilgrimage! Learn more at Verso Ministries
-
Are you a paying subscriber?
Visit pillarcatholic.com/listen on your phone
Check the top right corner of the webpage to ensure you are logged into your Substack account.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Pillar to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.