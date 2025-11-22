Bonus: Live from Notre Dame!

JD and Ed talk about evangelization and tradition at the University of Notre Dame in this live taping of The Pillar Podcast.

This episode features conversations with Jennifer Martin, director of the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture, and Lucy Spence, editor-in-chief of the Irish Rover.

This live recording of The Pillar Podcast was sponsored by the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture.

Learn more at ethicscenter.nd.edu

The Main Building at the University of Notre Dame. Credit: Matthew Rice/wikimedia. CC BY SA 4.0