Ep. 240: Women deacons, and room for better conversation?

A visit to a Capuchin crypt in Rome sparks a conversation about relics and the resurrection of the body.

A Vatican commission says the Church should not proceed with a female deaconate. JD and Ed talk about Pope Leo XIV’s decision to publicize the commission’s findings, and how the findings may impact conversations about women in the Church.

Then, Ed plays a round of Rome ‘Yes or No.’

This episode is sponsored by The Lamp, the only magazine for Catholics seeking intelligent, witty, and clear-eyed commentary on the world.

For a limited time, Pillar listeners get 40% off with the code PILLAR40 at thelampmagazine.com