Ep. 238: Pope Leo meets with young people, and the pension crisis

Pope Leo XIV’s virtual conversation today with young people at NCYC sparks a conversation about the evolving relationship Catholics have with the petrine office.

Then, JD details his reporting on the collapse of a major Catholic pension fund.

