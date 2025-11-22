The Pillar

Ep. 238: Pope Leo meets with young people, and the pension crisis
0:00
-1:01:38

Ep. 238: Pope Leo meets with young people, and the pension crisis

JD Flynn
and
Ed. Condon
Nov 22, 2025

Pope Leo XIV’s virtual conversation today with young people at NCYC sparks a conversation about the evolving relationship Catholics have with the petrine office.

Then, JD details his reporting on the collapse of a major Catholic pension fund.

This episode is sponsored by Decided Excellence Catholic Media, helping Catholic parishes start their own parish magazines for the purposes of communication and evangelization.

To learn more about bringing a magazine to your parish, visit decidedexcellence.com/parish

To learn more about starting your own Catholic magazine, visit decided excellence.com/join-our-team

