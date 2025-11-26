The Pillar

Ep. 239: Turkey in Turkey, and unity with the Orthodox
Ep. 239: Turkey in Turkey, and unity with the Orthodox

JD Flynn
and
Ed. Condon
Nov 26, 2025

Pope Leo XIV released this week an apostolic letter about ecumenism, in anticipation of his Turkey Day trip to Turkey. JD and Ed talk about the apostolic letter, and ask what it could take to achieve ecumenism with the Orthodox Churches.

Then, Ed plays a round of Thanksgiving ‘Yes or No’ and ‘Good, Better, Best.’

This episode is sponsored by the BIG Catholic Calendar and Planner.

You shouldn’t have to pick between getting things done and living a full Catholic life. With The BIG Catholic Planner and Calendar, you don’t have to. Its 3-phase planning funnel helps you identify responsibilities and get tasks done, all through the lens of the life of the Church.

Pillar readers get 20% off with code PILLAR at BigCatholicCalendar.com for a limited time

