The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
The Pillar Podcast
Ep. 237: Live (and united) from Baltimore!
0:00
-1:01:16

Ep. 237: Live (and united) from Baltimore!

JD Flynn
and
Ed. Condon
Nov 14, 2025

JD and Ed recap the U.S. bishops’ fall meeting in Baltimore this week.

Then, JD plays a round of French retirement ‘Yes or No.’

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture