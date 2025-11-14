The Pillar PodcastEp. 237: Live (and united) from Baltimore!1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:01:16-1:01:16Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Ep. 237: Live (and united) from Baltimore!JD Flynn and Ed. CondonNov 14, 2025ShareTranscriptJD and Ed recap the U.S. bishops’ fall meeting in Baltimore this week.Then, JD plays a round of French retirement ‘Yes or No.’ShareDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThe Pillar PodcastGreat Catholic Conversation, each week.Great Catholic Conversation, each week.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeEd. CondonJD FlynnRecent EpisodesBonus: Bishop or bot? November 14, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonBonus: The catechetical content we needNovember 7, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonEp. 236: Blacklisted, and the horse race November 7, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonBonus: Our Halloween bonus episodeNovember 1, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonEp. 235: Maybe it isn’t all signaling?October 31, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonBonus: Mr. Big Shot going to the big houseOctober 24, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonEp. 234: It’s not easy being the king of CanadaOctober 24, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. Condon