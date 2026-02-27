The Pillar

Ep. 250: Reasonable people, and a lack of conclusions
JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Feb 27, 2026

JD and Ed talk about the reassignment of a bishop in the Ivory Coast— and the lack of transparency around the reassignment.

Then, they detail the case of a Chaldean Catholic bishop accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his cathedral’s charity fund.

This episode is brought to you by St. Bernard’s School of Theology and Ministry.

St. Bernard’s is a Catholic graduate school that seeks to reunite theology, prayer, and sanctity by providing a true formation of mind and heart led by a personal encounter with Christ while studying theology and philosophy in and from the heart of the Church.

You can learn more by visiting their website: stbernards.edu

- Read Bishop Erik Varden’s Lenten reflections here, beginning with ‘Entering Lent’ on February 22: coramfratribus.com/life-illumined/

