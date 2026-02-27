Ep. 250: Reasonable people, and a lack of conclusions

JD and Ed talk about the reassignment of a bishop in the Ivory Coast— and the lack of transparency around the reassignment.

Then, they detail the case of a Chaldean Catholic bishop accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his cathedral’s charity fund.

