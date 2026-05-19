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Cody's avatar
Cody
2hEdited

"I am pessimistic that generative AI can do anything more than produce good things accidentally, while remaining essentially destructive of some of the most important pieces of our humanity."

You're in good company with that outlook. Just last week, Bishop Erik Varden (the one and the same, interestingly, whom Pope Leo appointed to lead his Lenten retreat) threw out this zinger:

"I'm afraid that, if I may express my own nihilism now, that in terms of spirituality I have absolutely no hopes at all for AI."

Worth reading the whole interview: https://dcgary.org/news/bishop-varden-hope-ai-patience-and-not-weaponizing-christianity

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Calvin Blick's avatar
Calvin Blick
2h

The idea that "what mass-scale food processing has done to human health and agriculture" represents something negative is quite the take. It seems very clear that life is much better when food is cheap and plentiful and most people don't have to be farmers.

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