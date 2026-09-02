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Nathan K's avatar
Nathan K
35m

Please Pope Leo, appoint an orthodox Catholic bishop to replace Bishop Timmerevers. You can help fix so much wrong with the German Church with this simple move of just picking an orthodox replacement (who also is a good administrator since that seems to be one of your main priorities in picking various positions so far). Help yourself hit a reset with the Catholic Church in Germany's heretical synodal way. Replacing all these retiring German bishops with orthodox ones would send the message to the rest to get back in the barque of Peter and stop their pursuit and infatuation with the modern world.

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