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The Tuesday Pillar Post - May 19, 2026
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The Tuesday Pillar Post - May 19, 2026

Kate Olivera
May 20, 2026

Written by JD Flynn and published May 19, 2026.

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Show notes:

Louisiana bishop: Allegation report only ‘one point of view’

‘Never going out of style’ — How Catholic colleges aim to navigate the demographic cliff

Ahead of Leo visit to Spain, monument remains controversial

Survey: Fewer Russians identify as Orthodox

Have the German bishops lost their synodal majority?

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