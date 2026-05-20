The Tuesday Pillar Post - May 19, 2026

Written by JD Flynn and published May 19, 2026.
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Show notes:
Louisiana bishop: Allegation report only ‘one point of view’
‘Never going out of style’ — How Catholic colleges aim to navigate the demographic cliff
Ahead of Leo visit to Spain, monument remains controversial
Survey: Fewer Russians identify as Orthodox