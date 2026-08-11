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In complex dispute, Armenian bishop faces criminal trial
August 11, 2026
•
Edgar Beltrán
Fr. Maurice, the news, and going mufti
August 11, 2026
•
JD Flynn
Germany sees increase in adult baptisms amid overall baptism decline
August 11, 2026
•
Michelle La Rosa
A light to the nations and scraps for the dogs
August 11, 2026
•
Kate Olivera
1:08:54
Arzobispo de Tánger pide no reducir la crisis en Ceuta a una única causa
August 10, 2026
•
Edgar Beltrán
‘In the ocean, you can see the beauty of God’
August 10, 2026
•
Filipe d’Avillez
Italian bishops cancel Masonic funerals
August 10, 2026
Ep. 272: Vatican gold, Chinese bishops, and a case to watch in Burlington
August 8, 2026
•
JD Flynn
and
Ed. Condon
1:05:14
Bonus: Let’s catch up.
August 8, 2026
•
JD Flynn
and
Ed. Condon
34:52
Sheriff: Baltimore deacon arrest was part of ‘Takedown’ TV effort
August 7, 2026
•
The Pillar
Moroccan archbishop says surprise Ceuta crossing reflects complex landscape
August 7, 2026
•
Edgar Beltrán
Request for 'white bishop' sparks outrage and debate in Angola
August 7, 2026
•
Filipe d’Avillez
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