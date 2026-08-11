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In complex dispute, Armenian bishop faces criminal trial
  Edgar Beltrán
Fr. Maurice, the news, and going mufti
  JD Flynn
Germany sees increase in adult baptisms amid overall baptism decline
  Michelle La Rosa
A light to the nations and scraps for the dogs
  Kate Olivera
1:08:54
Arzobispo de Tánger pide no reducir la crisis en Ceuta a una única causa
  Edgar Beltrán
‘In the ocean, you can see the beauty of God’
  Filipe d’Avillez
Italian bishops cancel Masonic funerals
Ep. 272: Vatican gold, Chinese bishops, and a case to watch in Burlington
  JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
1:05:14
Bonus: Let’s catch up.
  JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
34:52
Sheriff: Baltimore deacon arrest was part of ‘Takedown’ TV effort
  The Pillar
Moroccan archbishop says surprise Ceuta crossing reflects complex landscape
  Edgar Beltrán
Request for 'white bishop' sparks outrage and debate in Angola
  Filipe d’Avillez
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