The wilderness, and the vengeance of the Lord

Look ahead to the readings for the Third Sunday of Advent with Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn and Kate Olivera— including a poem from Isaiah about a wilderness in bloom, and St. John the Baptist asking Jesus about his identity.

Share

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by the Aquinas Institute of Theology’s Doctor of Ministry in Preaching program.

Become the kind of preacher the Church needs today.

Learn more at ai.edu/DMin

-

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:15

Reading 1 - Isaiah 35:1-6a, 10

Psalm 146: 6-10

Reading 2 - James 5:7-10

Gospel - Matthew 11:2-11