Ed is joined by The Pillar’s Rome Correspondent Edgar Beltrán to give the lay of the land, with 24 hours until the start of the conclave.

Share

Are you a paying subscriber?

Visit pillarcatholic.com/listen on your phone Check the top right corner of the webpage to ensure you are logged into your Substack account. Tap ‘set up podcast’ next to The Pillar Podcast

Havi…