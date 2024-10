JD and Ed talk about the final session of the synod on synodality, which kicked off in Rome this month.

Ed plays a round of North Carolina ‘Yes or No.'

Subscribe now

Upgrade your subscription!

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is brought to you by Assumption Catholic School in Bellingham, WA. Assumption is looking for a new principal to take their preK – 8 parish school from great to exceptional.

Visit assumption.school to learn more or apply.