Ed’s in Rome, waiting on the final document from the synod on synodality. He and JD talk about a rumored female appointment to a position of leadership in the Roman Curia.

Then, they talk about the new papal encyclical Dilexit nos.

Ed plays a round of “Longer or shorter than the synod on synodality?”

