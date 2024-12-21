Ep. 192: The Newsmakers of 2025

JD and Ed share the persons or stories they think will dominate the 2025 news cycle.
JD’s picks
Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk
Diocesan bankruptcy
American cardinalatial sees
Ed’s picks
The Church in Syria
Cardinal Domenico Battaglia
Euthanasia
