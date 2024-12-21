 Skip to content
The Pillar Podcast

Ep. 192: The Newsmakers of 2025

 and  JD Flynn  and  Ed. Condon
1 min read

JD and Ed share the persons or stories they think will dominate the 2025 news cycle.

JD’s picks

  1. Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk

  2. Diocesan bankruptcy

  3. American cardinalatial sees

Ed’s picks

  1. The Church in Syria

  2. Cardinal Domenico Battaglia

  3. Euthanasia

