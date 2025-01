JD asks a favor. He and Ed talk about Cardinal Robert McElroy’s appointment this week to the Archdiocese of Washington.

Then, they rank state flags.

Wikimedia Map of the State Flags

Upgrade your subscription!

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is brought to you by the University of Mary. Become a True Leader with an MBA from the University of Mary. Pillar paid subscribers receive an exclusive $10,000 scholarship.

Learn more at pillar.umary.edu