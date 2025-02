JD and Ed give their takes on why some priests are disinterested in becoming bishops. Then, something strange is happening with the Dean of the College of Cardinals.

Upgrade your subscription!

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is brought to you by Source and Summit, the next generation of liturgy and music publishing. Elevate the liturgies of Easter and Holy Week at your parish this year.

Get a demo— or sign up for a free 30-day trial— by visiting sourceandsummit.com.