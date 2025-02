Today is Ed’s day. But first, the U.S. bishops’ conference sues the Trump administration.

Subscribe now

This episode is sponsored by the Augustine Institute. Offering master’s degrees in Theology, Pastoral Theology, and Catholic Education, the Augustine Institute prepares students to serve Christ and His Church in schools, parishes, dioceses, and beyond.

To learn more, visit augustine.edu.

-

Show notes:

UK court rules on Vatican’s London building lawsuit

Did Mincione ‘win’ his lawsuit against the Vatican?